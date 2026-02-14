Dawn raids in Niger state leave at least 32 dead after gunmen attack 3 communities

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 32 people have been killed after gunmen launched simultaneous attacks on three communities in…

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 32 people have been killed after gunmen launched simultaneous attacks on three communities in the north-central region of Nigeria, the police and a resident said Saturday.

The dawn raid were targeted on the communities of Tunga-Makeri, Konkoso, and Pissa, in the Borgu area of Niger state.

Niger State police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said six people died in the attack on Tunga-Makeri, adding that a “yet to be ascertained number of persons were abducted.”

Abiodun confirmed that the Konkoso community was attacked, but provided no further details. “Joint security teams have been mobilised to the scene for assessment and effort to rescue the victims is ongoing,” he said.

Abdullahi Adamu, a resident of Konkoso, said 26 people were killed in the attack on his community. “They were operating freely without the presence of any security,” he said.

Northern Nigeria is in the grip of a complex security crisis featuring both Islamic militants and armed gangs kidnapping people for ransom.

Saturday’s attacks follow a deadly attack earlier this month in neighboring Kwara State that killed 162 people.

In the past few months, Nigeria has been in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, which has accused the Nigerian authorities of not protecting Christians, although attacks affect both Christians and Muslims.

The accusation has resulted in a security partnership between both countries that has involved U.S. strikes targeting armed groups in Nigerian territories in December, as well as presence of a team of U.S. military in the West African country.

