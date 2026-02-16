Live Radio
Home » World News » Controversy sweeps through curling…

Controversy sweeps through curling at the Winter Olympics, in photos

The Associated Press

February 16, 2026, 8:23 AM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — A swirling controversy in curling at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is dividing the sport’s usually tight-knit community as allegations of cheating stand out sharply against its tradition of fair play.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up