Brazil’s Lula gets image boost at Rio Carnival, but also faces legal risks

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome hosted a glitzy parade Sunday evening celebrating Brazilian President Luiz Inácio…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome hosted a glitzy parade Sunday evening celebrating Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a year he bids for his fourth inconsecutive term. However, his adversaries are crying foul and seeking legal action against the 80-year-old leader and the samba school, alleging the tribute kicked off his campaign six months in advance.

The parade by top samba school Academicos de Niteroi centered on Lula’s trajectory from a childhood of poverty in Brazil’s northeast region to his current standing as one of Latin America’s most prominent leaders. Its floats, costumes and songs were nothing but praise to the president, whose poll numbers have been almost evenly split for months.

Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and their wives attended the parade despite risks pointed out by legal analysts about their presence, as it could trigger lawsuits in Brazil’s electoral court before and after the October election.

“I had the honor of watching the parades of Academicos de Niteroi, Imperatriz Leopoldinense, Portela and Estacao Primeira de Mangueira. Very emotional,” Lula said in his social media channels on Monday, with a mention to all samba schools that were on display earlier. “I am very proud to see Brazil shining like that for the whole world.”

Tiago Martins, the parade’s chief organizer, said that Academicos do Niteroi directors wanted to focus this year’s theme on the country’s northeast, as it was in 2025. They later decided that Lula’s story suited that purpose, despite the legal risks.

“Lula deserves a tribute like this, just like any other Brazilian who does a lot for our people,” Martins told The Associated Press as preparations unfolded in Niteroi, a city outside Rio. He denied that the samba schools’ lyrics, floats or costumes were intended as campaign material.

Martins said that Academicos do Niteroi executives traveled to Brasilia months in advance to present their vision to Lula, who accepted to receive the tribute.

Lula, first lady Rosângela da Silva and their guests watched it all from the Rio de Janeiro City Hall box, alongside Mayor Eduardo Paes. Brazil’s president wore a white suit and a hat with a blue stripe that is a reference to traditional Carnival revelers.

The veteran politician saw many revelers sing along Lula’s historic campaign jingle, “ole, ole, ole, ola… Lula, Lula,” as part of an Academicos de Niteroi song. One of his team’s fears — a massive boo from the stands — did not materialize even when he left the boxes to take pictures on the Sambadrome floor.

João Santana, Lula’s campaign manager in his 2006 bid for reelection, does not foresee any electoral gains from the tribute. He noted the Brazilian president could actually alienate some moderate and evangelical voters who reject the connection between Carnival and politics. Santana also agrees Lula is facing unnecessary legal risks.

“The president and the first lady have dangerously approached this parade,” Santana said in a video published Thursday. “This could all backfire.”

Some punishment ahead?

It is not the first time Carnival parades have honored Lula, as progressives like him comprise the majority celebrating the bash. In 2003, his first year as president, the prominent samba school Beija Flor featured a float depicting him as a courageous politician fighting hunger. Nine years later, the Sao Paulo-based samba school Gavioes da Fiel also centered its parade on Lula.

But never had such a Carnival tribute happened for a sitting president in an election year and with an electoral court closely watching.

“Lula is not getting a single vote because of that tribute; everyone knows he’s popular in the samba world,” said Thomas Traumann, a political analyst and consultant based in Rio. He noted that the primary legal hurdle involves whether the administration allows a link between the tribute and the election. This could get traction if the president or members of his Cabinet attend the parade while misusing public resources on government-sponsored planes and hotel accommodations.

“There could be fines, the loss of free-air time during the campaign. That matters in a close election.”

As of now, Lula’s closest rival in his reelection bid is Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the 44-year-old son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. And while recent polls show Lula as the front-runner, the latest numbers suggest a tight race.

Flávio Bolsonaro said on his social media channels on Monday he will take the case to Brazil’s top electoral court “against (Lula’s) Workers’ Party crimes at the Sambadrome, with taxpayer’s money” and for “the personal attacks against (Jair) Bolsonaro.”

Right-leaning Partido Novo also said in a statement it will request the electoral court to make Lula ineligible due his association with the parade.

In 2006, Sao Paulo samba school Leandro de Itaquera paid a tribute to then presidential hopeful and state governor Alckmin. Brazil’s Workers’ Party took the case to the electoral court and lost. Months later, Lula won his reelection bid against Alckmin.

Pressure on the samba school

Martins and Academicos de Niteroi are wary of potential penalties and fines for themselves and Lula. The school had already instructed its more than 3,000 revelers to refrain from making “L” hand gestures — a historic reference to the left-wing leader — during the 80-minute parade. Participants were also forbidden to tell the 80,000 spectators at the Sambadrome on Sunday to vote for him.

Right-leaning politicians moved to block the parade before it even took place, but Brazil’s electoral court ruled on Thursday that would harm freedom of expression. Judges of the court also said they might still review the case if electoral law was violated at the Sambadrome.

Academicos de Niteroi said in a statement on Monday it was politically persecuted and heavily pressured by Rio Carnival managers and conservatives since it chose Lula as its theme.

“There were attempts of direct interference in our artistic autonomy, with requests for us to change our theme, questioning of the lyrics of our song and other actions that sought to frame us and silence us. They failed,” the samba school said. “Even when under pressure, we did not bend.”

Within months, the electoral court’s leadership will pass to Supreme Court Justice Kássio Nunes, who was appointed by Lula’s foe and predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, a Carnival critic during his presidency. Nunes will also be in charge during Brazil’s presidential election in October.

___

AP journalist Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.