Argentine workers clash with police as senators debate labor reform, in photos

The Associated Press

February 11, 2026, 8:47 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands of workers mobilized by powerful trade unions converged outside Argentina’s Congress, blocking traffic and clashing with police, as senators opened debate on a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s rigid labor laws. Security forces fired water cannons and rubber bullets to control the crowds as some protesters lobbed rocks and Molotov cocktails.

