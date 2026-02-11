Argentine workers clash with police as senators debate labor reform, in photos

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands of workers mobilized by powerful trade unions converged outside Argentina’s Congress, blocking traffic and…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands of workers mobilized by powerful trade unions converged outside Argentina’s Congress, blocking traffic and clashing with police, as senators opened debate on a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s rigid labor laws. Security forces fired water cannons and rubber bullets to control the crowds as some protesters lobbed rocks and Molotov cocktails.

