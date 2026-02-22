AP’s striking Winter Olympics view of the small details, in photos

MILAN (AP) — From Olympic rings reflected in an athlete’s helmet to tight shots of a curling stone, from shards…

MILAN (AP) — From Olympic rings reflected in an athlete’s helmet to tight shots of a curling stone, from shards of ice suspended midair as hockey players battle for the puck to subtle notes of political expression, colorful nails painted in symbols of cultural pride and even a whimsical unicorn adorning a biathlon rifle — a close-up look at the small, striking details captured by AP photographers at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.