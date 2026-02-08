After 4 long years, US figure skater reunites with family from war-torn Ukraine at the Olympics

MILAN (AP) — It had been four long years since American figure skater Vadym Kolesnik saw family members still living…

MILAN (AP) — It had been four long years since American figure skater Vadym Kolesnik saw family members still living in Ukraine.

Four years of Russian bombs landing on Kharkiv, reducing their homes to rubble. Four years of war that destroyed the appliance and lighting business run by Kolesnik’s father, Igor. Four years of drones flying over the head of his brother, also named Igor, who enlisted in the Ukrainian army following the Russian invasion in 2022.

“It seems like it’s been a lifetime,” Kolesnik said.

Yet thanks to a GoFundMe set up with modest expectations in January, shortly after Kolesnik qualified for the Milan Cortina Games with his ice dance partner, Emilea Zingas, the wait ended Saturday. Family members Snezhana Kolesnik and Irina Kobchenko were able to fly to northern Italy to watch Kolesnik participate in the Winter Games this week.

Earlier that day, Russia had carried out its latest major attack, one involving hundreds of drones and 32 ballistic missiles.

“I’m just so, so thankful,” Kolesnik told The Associated Press after a practice session at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, where he’ll open competition with the rhythm dance Monday night. “They wouldn’t have been here without everyone’s help.”

The goal had been $25,000, and that was easily surpassed by the time Kolesnik’s family landed in Milan. The 24-year-old plans to use any money left over to help cover training and coaching costs after the Olympics.

“We never expected that much,” Zingas said.

The path from Ukraine to US

Kolesnik came to the U.S. in 2016 for a tryout with renowned coach Igor Shpilband. But he soon learned how difficult it can be for an immigrant when, after a brief return to Ukraine, he was denied re-entry. He eventually secured a long-term visa to train in the U.S., but he was largely on his own until his mother, Svitlana, joined him about three years ago.

Kolesnik’s father remained in Ukraine to care for his grandmother, while his older brother ultimately headed off to war.

Given what his family has endured, it makes sense that Kolesnik is against Russian athletes at the Milan Cortina Games. Several were vetted for connections to the Russian military and cleared to compete, including figure skaters Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik, who will be considered neutral athletes.

“To me, they’re a terrorist country,” Kolesnik said. “They’re killing Ukrainians every day. Until the war is over, they have no place.”

Kolesnik, who obtained his U.S. citizenship last summer, told the AP he has learned to compartmentalize what is happening in Ukraine with life in America. When he’s not training with Zingas, he works at the Novi Ice Arena in suburban Detroit.

“When the war just started,” he said, “it was definitely affecting my life drastically, especially my skating life. I was just trying to pour all the feelings, all the emotions I had into skating, and this is not a good way of training. I wanted it so bad, to be successful.

“But all of this happening outside of skating life was affecting me, so I learned through sports psychology the way to block it. I have to go out there, tell the story, focus on my job, and whatever happens outside of skating is outside of it.”

Zingas and Koesnik both said they use figure skating as an escape.

“You have to remember this war is really close to his heart,” Zingas said. “Every day he gets sent videos and messages about friends dying or getting injured. It’s not an easy thing. For the last four years, every day, he’s had some big weight put on him.”

Watching an Olympic dream

While Kolesnik was able to fly two family members from Ukraine for the Olympics, his mother made the brutal choice to stay behind in Michigan. She wouldn’t have had an issue getting to Europe, he said, but returning to the U.S. could have been a problem.

“Our lawyer advised us that it was not a good idea,” Zingas explained. “She has a visa and all the right paperwork, but they’ve heard stories about people having all the right paperwork and something happens, and they get denied entry anyway.”

Kolesnik’s mother has a visa through 2027, but he is hoping to secure a green card so she can stay indefinitely.

“They’re so proud of me, especially my dad,” Kolesnik said. “My mom wasn’t so supportive of my figure skating dream. My dad was always behind it. He sent me to the U.S. to follow my dreams. My mom wanted me to choose a different path, something more safe, but my dad knew when I was growing up that I would rather go skating than do anything else.”

Now, Kolesnik is getting to do it on the biggest stage in the sport.

With some of his family on hand to watch.

