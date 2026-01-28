Turkish authorities arrest 6 on suspicion of spying for Iran

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested six people, including an Iranian national, on suspicion of spying for Iran,…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested six people, including an Iranian national, on suspicion of spying for Iran, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

The arrests followed coordinated operations carried out by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and counterterrorism police across five provinces.

The suspects are believed to have been in contact with members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and are accused of gathering information on military bases and other sensitive sites in Turkey, Anadolu reported. They allegedly conducted surveillance of NATO’s Incirlik air base in southern Turkey.

All six were brought before a judge in Istanbul, who ordered them held in pretrial detention on charges of political and military espionage.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian Embassy in Ankara.

The arrests come as regional tensions have risen over fears of a possible U.S. military strike on Iran.

Turkish government officials have warned against foreign intervention in neighboring Iran, saying it could spark instability and trigger a refugee influx.

