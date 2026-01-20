Philippine coast guard rescues 1 and searches for 12 missing after motorboat vanishes

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities on Tuesday rescued a crew member of a motorboat and were searching for 12…

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities on Tuesday rescued a crew member of a motorboat and were searching for 12 others including business people who were out fishing for leisure, officials said.

The boat Amejara left a wharf in southern Davao city Saturday night with nine passengers and four crew members but failed to arrive as scheduled on Monday in the town of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental province, also in the south, the Philippine coast guard said.

The coast guard launched a search on Monday in the Davao Gulf and outlying waters and was joined by the Philippine navy, air force and maritime police, coast guard spokesperson Capt. Noemie Cayabyab and other officials said.

One of Amejara’s crew members was rescued before noon on Tuesday while drifting in the waters off Sarangani island, Cayabyab said without providing other details.

The coast guard said it asked passing ships, fishing boats and coastal communities around the Davao Gulf to report any sighting of Amejara and the rest of its occupants.

The Filipino passengers were mostly business people and professionals, including a lawyer, who fish for sports and leisure in the tuna-rich waters, officials said.

