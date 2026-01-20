North Korea’s Kim fires vice premier over factory failures ahead of major party congress

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed a vice premier over troubles in a…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed a vice premier over troubles in a factory modernization project, an apparent move to tighten discipline among officials and push them to deliver greater results ahead of a major political conference.

The upcoming ruling Workers’ Party congress, the first of its kind in five years, is one of North Korea’s biggest propaganda spectacles and is intended to review past projects, establish new political and economic priorities and reshuffle officials.

The Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that Kim blamed Yang Sung Ho, a vice premier in charge of the machine-building industry, for causing “unnecessary man-made confusion” in works to modernize the Ryongsong Machine Complex in the northeast.

In a Monday speech marking the completion of the complex’s first-stage modernization plan, Kim said the project suffered “not a small amount of economic loss” because of irresponsible and incompetent officials. Kim said he had already criticized Yang over related issues during a party meeting in December and watched him closely, but found that he felt no sense of responsibility at all, KCNA said.

“To speak figuratively in simpler words, he was like a goat yoked to pull an ox cart. We should see this as an incidental mistake in our practice of personnel appointment,” Kim said. “Could we expect a goat to pull a cart for an ox?”

Dismissal is Kim’s familiar style

Publicly scolding and firing officials is Kim’s familiar management style. By doing so, Kim likely aimed to “create extreme tensions among senior officials” and pressure them to produce better results ahead of the party congress, said Kwak Gil Sup, the head of One Korea Center, a website specializing in North Korea affairs.

Moon Seong Mook, an expert with the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said the factory project’s troubles were more likely caused by North Korea’s fundamental, structural problems such as dedicating scarce resources to weapons programs, rather than by individual officials such as Yang.

“Kim Jong Un has gone all-in on nuclear and missile programs but he’s mismanaged the economy. He’s just passing the blame for his fault to a subordinate,” Moon said.

North Korea’s economy suffered major setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea’s central bank said North Korea’s economy grew 3.7 % in 2024, but many observers say the country would find it difficult to achieve major, rapid growth due to its excessive focus on weapons programs, its inefficient highly centralized economy and international sanctions.

Kwak said much of the benefits of North Korea’s small economic growth have largely gone to its ruling elite and weapons development sector, not to general public, further deepening inequalities.

North Korean congress expected to touch on economy and nuclear weapons

The party congress is likely to open later in January or February, according to South Korea’s spy service.

During the congress, Kim would likely strengthen a policy of cooperation with Russia, China and other nations to bring out gradual economic developments, Kwak said.

Outside experts are also closely looking at whether Kim would take steps to restart long-dormant diplomacy with the U.S. They say President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Beijing in April could increase prospects for a resumption of talks between the U.S. and North Korea.

Moon said Kim would likely use the congress to formalize his stated goal of simultaneously advancing nuclear and conventional weapons programs.

