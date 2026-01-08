Bahrain court sentences long-targeted activist to 6 months in prison over interview in Beirut

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Bahrain sentenced a political activist in the island kingdom to six…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Bahrain sentenced a political activist in the island kingdom to six months in prison and a fine Thursday over an interview he gave in Beirut in which he criticized Arab states and called for more support for the Palestinians.

The case against Ebrahim Sharif, a former leader in the secular, leftist Waad Party, is the latest to target him by authorities. He previously served prison time and once found himself targeted by prosecutors over comments he made to The Associated Press ahead of a visit by King Charles to Bahrain before he took the throne.

A statement from prosecutors insisted that Bahrain had freedom of speech, despite Sharif and others in the kingdom facing charges over their comments. Sharif’s remarks during the Israel-Hamas war likely angered Bahrain in part because it diplomatically recognized Israel in 2020 along with the United Arab Emirates.

The court also issued Sharif a fine equivalent to $530.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said the case marked the 10th time since the island’s 2011 Arab Spring protests that authorities have arrested, interrogated or prosecuted Sharif over his remarks.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.