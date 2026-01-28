Senior state official among 5 dead after private plane crash in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A private plane carrying a senior state official crashed in western India on Wednesday, killing all…

NEW DELHI (AP) — A private plane carrying a senior state official crashed in western India on Wednesday, killing all five people on board, aviation authorities said.

The Learjet 45 was en route from India’s financial capital of Mumbai to Ajit Pawar’s home city Baramati when it crash-landed and burst into flames in an open field near the runway, 254 kilometers (159 miles) from Mumbai. Television footage showed smoke rising from the wreckage.

Local media cited poor visibility as a possible cause of the crash, which is being investigated by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield, meaning it doesn’t have a dedicated air traffic control tower, according to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Traffic information at the airstrip is provided by instructors from nearby flying training organizations.

The ministry said the aircraft’s crew enquired about winds and visibility with a local instructor before attempting to land. The crew initially reported that the runway wasn’t visible despite calm winds and visibility being around 3,000 meters.

Pawar, 66, was the deputy chief minister of India’s western Maharashtra state. He was traveling to Baramati to campaign in a local election.

Two of his staff and two crew members on board the mid-size aircraft also died, the directorate general of civil aviation said in a statement.

Pawar was a key figure in state politics and served as the second highest elected official in Maharashtra as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition. He wielded considerable influence in the the state’s sugar belt and was known for his ability to mobilize rural voters.

Modi described Pawar as a committed public servant.

“His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy,” Modi said on X. “His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers.”

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.