Tanzania opposition calls for transitional government after disputed election

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s main opposition party called Thursday for the establishment of a transitional government after a disputed election that it was barred from taking part in, saying the current government has “no legitimacy.”

John Heche, vice chair of the opposition party Chadema, said the United Nations and African continental bodies should oversee a transitional government and a fresh, fair election.

He said the Oct. 29 election, which the ruling party won by more than 97%, was null and void, and called for the dissolution of the Tanzanian electoral body.

“The entire election is invalid, and it has no legitimacy because it took place under gross violations of the law, justice, and democratic principles,” Heche said.

The disputed election led to days of protests in which hundreds of people died and more than 2,000 others were arrested.

Tanzanian activists had planned a follow-up protest earlier this week, but human rights groups reported a crackdown and police were deployed heavily in major cities ahead of the protests.

The Southern African Development Community concluded that Tanzania’s election fell short of democratic standards due to irregularities, restricted access for political party agents, and some voters being unable to vote.

The country’s internet connection was shut down on election day and for the next 10 days, drawing concerns from human rights organizations.

Chadema’s Chairperson Tundu Lissu has been in prison since April, when he was arrested and charged with treason for calling for electoral reforms.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who won in a landslide, vowed to unite the country during her inauguration while blaming the election violence on foreigners.

