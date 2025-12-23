Live Radio
Photos capture Afghanistan’s traditional buzkashi tournament near Kabul

The Associated Press

December 23, 2025, 6:33 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Riders from different Afghan provinces compete in the final of Afghanistan’s annual buzkashi tournament on the outskirts of Kabul, as spectators, including Taliban authorities, attend the event.

Buzkashi is a traditional equestrian sport in which riders score points by carrying a goat carcass — nowadays replaced by a fake goat carcass — across a goal.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

