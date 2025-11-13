Suriname and Curacao move closer to historic World Cup qualification

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Richonell Margaret scored twice in two-minute span in the second half on Thursday as Suriname defeated…

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Richonell Margaret scored twice in two-minute span in the second half on Thursday as Suriname defeated El Salvador 4-0 in CONCACAF qualifying to move closer to securing a spot in the World Cup for the first time.

Tjaronn Cherry opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 44th minute and Richonell Margaret scored in the 74th and 76th minutes while Dhoraso Moreo Klass added a goal in the 83rd.

With the win, Suriname remains undefeated and reached nine points in Group A, the same as Panama which defeated Guatemala 3-2.

Suriname, that has a better goal difference over the Panamanians, will visit Guatemala next Tuesday, while Panama hosts El Salvador.

Twelve teams, divided into three groups, are vying for three direct spots from regional qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have qualified automatically as World Cup co-hosts.

Suriname, one of CONCACAF’s founding nations in 1961, is playing in the final round of qualifying for the first time since 1978.

El Salvador suffered its fourth straight loss and with three points is eliminated.

Curacao controls destiny

Also on Thursday, Jordi Paulina scored twice and Curacao beat Bermuda 7-0 and will play against Jamaica for a spot in the World Cup.

Paulina scored in the 48th and 63rd minutes, while Leandro Vacuna (7), Juninho Vacuna (32), Sontje Hansen (59), Ar’ Jany Martha (82), and Roshon van Eijma (90) added goals for Curacao, which is coached by Dick Advocaat.

Advocaat was at the helm of the Netherlands national team for three stints and managed South Korea, Belgium and Russia before taking the job with Curacao, which has never qualified for a World Cup.

With the convincing win, Curacao has 11 points and leads Group B over Jamaica, which had a 1-1 draw against Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica, which has only ever qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France, is coached by former England’s national team mentor Steve McLaren. The Reggae Boys will host Curacao in Kingston’s National Stadium next Tuesday.

Curacao needs a win or a draw to qualify while Jamaica requires a win.

Group C is up for grabs

Bancy Hernandez and Jaime Moreno scored goals and Nicaragua upset Honduras 2-0 to leave the group undecided going into the last round next Tuesday. Hernandez opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Moreno secure the win at the 82nd minute for the Nicaraguans.

Also on Thursday, Frantzdy Pierrot scored a goal in the first half and Haiti downed Costa Rica 1-0.

Pierrot scored in the 44th minute to secure the win for the Haitians, whose only appearance in a World Cup was in 1974.

With one round left to play, Honduras leads the group with eight points, the same as Haiti, but with a better goal difference. Costa Rica remains in contention with six, while Nicaragua is eliminated with four points.

