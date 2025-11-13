Credicorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $492 million.

The La Molina, Bermuda-based bank said it had earnings of $6.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.05 per share.

The Peruvian finance company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.65 billion, matching Street forecasts.

Credicorp shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $252.15, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

