Want to help those impacted by Hurricane Melissa? Tips on where to turn

While we’re still waiting to hear the full extent of Hurricane Melissa’s impact on the Caribbean, what is clear is that a lot of support is needed.

WTOP has details on how you can help those impacted by the Category 5 storm that swept through Jamaica, Cuba, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

“Look for organizations you trust and that you believe have that mindset to look at proximate, community-led solutions,” said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the D.C.-based Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

She said the one thing they don’t need right now in Jamaica and the other areas impacted by Hurricane Melissa is for people to send clothes and other items.

“We always say cash is best. It’s flexible. It changes shape on its way and it can be adaptable to the community’s needs and changeable as time goes on,” McIlreavy said.

She said they are working closely with the local governments and getting more information about what is needed right now and in the future.

“The government of Jamaica has already given quite a lot of detail in terms of what they’re hoping people would do, which includes an appeal to not send stuff. So island disasters can be especially complicated in terms of logistics,” she said.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is particularly looking to help with giving assistance for the long-term.

“It’s the long arc of recovery when the media has actually stopped covering it, when we’ve kind of forgotten that this crisis is occurring. That’s when the real needs are identified,” McIlreavy said. “How do we get communities to build back and to be stronger after this disaster?”

Where can you donate?

There are several nonprofit organizations that are stepping up to help bring relief to the Caribbean.

D.C.-based Airlink works with major airlines, such as United and American, using extra cargo space to help humanitarian organizations. They accept cash and crypto donations and donations of frequent flyer miles.

American Friends of Jamaica is currently matching donations to its Disaster Relief Fund, of up to $1 million.

The nonprofit GiveDirectly will deliver emergency cash directly to Jamaica households, attempting to raise $1 million. They are accepting cash donations.

CORE will arrive in Jamaica when airports reopen to deliver relief items such as hygiene kits and tarps, conduct medical assessments and distribute cash assistance. They are accepting cash donations to its Emergency Response Fund and its board of directors is matching up to $200,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

