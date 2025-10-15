Jamaica routs Bermuda 4-0, inches closer to World Cup qualification

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica routed Bermuda 4-0 on Tuesday and inched closer to securing a place at the World…

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica routed Bermuda 4-0 on Tuesday and inched closer to securing a place at the World Cup for the second time.

Dante Leverock scored an own goal before Bobby De Corva-Reid and Shamar Nicholson extended Jamaica’s half-time lead to 3-0 with goals in the 26th and 35th minutes. Dujuan Richards finished off the scoring in the 76th.

The “Reggae Boyz”, who were coming off a 2-0 loss to Curacao, now lead Group B with nine points.

Jamaica, guided by former England manager Steve McLaren, can qualify for next year’s World Cup if it beats Curacao on Nov. 18.

Jamaica’s only previous World Cup appearance was in 1998.

Bermuda is out of contention after a fourth consecutive loss.

Curacao lost the group lead with 1-1 home draw against Trinidad and Tobago.

Kenji Gorre put the home team ahead in the 19th minute, but Tyrese Spicer equalized in the 58th.

Curacao’s Blue Stars have eight points in Group B, three clear of third-place Trinidad and Tobago.

Ismael Diaz’ goal six minutes into stoppage time gave Panama a 1-1 draw against Suriname to remain in the mix for a World Cup spot.

Suriname, which has never reached the World Cup, and Panama each have six points in Group A. Guatemala has five competition points after a 1-0 win over El Salvador.

Twelve teams from Central America and the Caribbean, divided into three groups, are vying for three direct spots from CONCACAF qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have qualified automatically as World Cup co-hosts.

