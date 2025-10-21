Dutch police detain 180 Napoli fans in Eindhoven before Champions League match

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Police in Eindhoven detained some 180 Napoli fans on Monday night, amid fears of unrest ahead…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Police in Eindhoven detained some 180 Napoli fans on Monday night, amid fears of unrest ahead of PSV’s Champions League game against the Italian club.

Police in the southern Dutch city said in a post on X that they detained the Napoli fans in the city’s center and took them by bus to a police station for questioning “because their behavior led to disturbances.”

The police said they also detained about four PSV fans elsewhere in the city. Eindhoven authorities have called Tuesday’s match a very high risk for potential crowd trouble.

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem last week said he had created a “security risk zone” in the city center and around PSV’s stadium amid fears of clashes between fans. The move gives police in the area extra powers to monitor and control crowds and frisk fans to check for weapons and fireworks.

PSV is 27th in the 36-team Champions League standings with a loss and a draw from its two matches so far. Napoli has one victory and one loss and is in 19th place.

The match at PSV Stadium was set to start at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

