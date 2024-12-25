Missile fire from Yemen’s Houthi rebels sets off sirens in central Israel for the second night

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — A missile launched from Yemen triggered air raid sirens across central Israel early Wednesday, sending millions…

NAHARIYA, Israel (AP) — A missile launched from Yemen triggered air raid sirens across central Israel early Wednesday, sending millions of residents looking for cover for the second night in a row.

The military said the missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, but police reported shrapnel from the interception fell in several towns. There were no reports of injuries.

It was the fourth time in a week that fire from Yemen’s Houthi rebels set off sirens in Israel. On Saturday, 1 6 people were injured when a missile hit a playground in Tel Aviv after Israel’s air defense system failed to intercept it.

Earlier last week, Israeli jets struck Yemen’s rebel-held capital and a port city, killing nine. Israel said the strikes were in response to previous Houthi attacks.

On Tuesday, Israel’s foreign minister requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to condemn the Houthi attacks as well as the group’s Iranian allies for allegedly providing the rebels with weapons

