Somalia and Taiwan ban each others’ citizens in apparent link to Taiwan recognizing Somaliland

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia and Taiwan have imposed entry bans on each other’s citizens, Somali officials said Wednesday, in a diplomatic dispute that appeared to be linked to Taiwan’s recognition of Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.

Somalia’s foreign affairs minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, told The Associated Press that his country’s decision was made after Taiwan “opened unapproved offices,” calling it a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

He didn’t specify which offices, but Taiwan has had diplomatic relations with Somaliland since 2020. In February, it appointed a new envoy there.

An official working in Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority told the AP that notice was issued to all airlines on April 22, “instructing them not to carry passengers holding Taiwanese passports for entry, transit or departure through Somalia.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

There was no immediate Taiwan comment, and its entry ban could not be confirmed.

Somalia does not maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Taiwan and China split amid civil war 76 years ago, but tensions have risen since 2016, when China cut off almost all contacts with Taipei. China claims Taiwan as its own territory that must be annexed by force if necessary.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China “highly commends Somalia’s commitment to the one-China principle,” calling the ban a “legitimate measure taken by Somalia as a sovereign country to safeguard its lawful rights and interests.”

China has pressured African governments to shun Taiwan and switch their diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. Taiwan’s foreign ministry lists the small African nation of Eswatini as its sole diplomatic ally on the continent.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia more than 30 years ago but is not recognized by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia considers Somaliland part of its territory.

