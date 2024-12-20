Avalanche on Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountain kills 1 man

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — One person has died in an avalanche on Pirin Mountain, in southern Bulgaria, and rescue efforts…

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — One person has died in an avalanche on Pirin Mountain, in southern Bulgaria, and rescue efforts are underway to find several others buried under the snow, the mountain rescue service said on Friday.

According to initial information, the slide of a huge snow mass was caused by skiers who were descending off-piste.

A rescue team with search dogs specially trained for avalanche conditions was immediately dispatched to the scene. Three skiers have been pulled out so far. A man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the rescuers.

Due to the higher temperatures in recent days, conditions for skiing outside designated slopes are dangerous and there is a high risk of avalanches, the Bulgarian Mountaineering and Skiing Association warned.

