‘We heard the missiles explode’: West Bank resident recounts Iran attack

The rocket attack on Israel by Iran sent people in Israel and the West Bank running for shelters. Among those seeking cover was West Bank resident Roee Oz.

The rocket attack on Israel by Iran on Tuesday afternoon sent people in Israel and the West Bank running for shelter. Among those seeking cover was Roee Oz, who lives in the West Bank village of Peduel.

“We heard the missiles explode,” said Oz said.

The orange glow of missiles streaked across Israel’s night sky as air raid sirens sounded and residents scrambled into bomb shelters. Israel vowed retaliation for Iran’s barrage, which it said had caused only a few injuries.

In videos captured by Oz, the missiles could be seen lighting up the night sky as they exploded.

He said throughout the ordeal, he kept in contact with family all around the globe, including relatives in the D.C. area.

Oz said alerts went out for residents to seek shelter, and it led to some scary moments for his family because he and his children were not home at the time.

“My wife was alone at home, with the children outside,” he said.

Oz said his wife was eventually able to get to the children and they all went to a shelter where they waited for the “all clear” to be given.

While it’s not often he and his family are forced to seek shelter from attacks, he said it happens.

“It is funny to say something like this, but it is our life in Israel,” Oz said.

He said residents refuse to live in fear, and once the all clear was given, people resumed their lives.

Israel has said it will continue to strike Hezbollah until it is safe for citizens displaced from homes near the Lebanon border to return. Hezbollah has vowed to keep firing rockets into Israel until there is a cease-fire in Gaza with Hamas, which is also supported by Iran.

“We try to live normal lives, and to be on alert, to be ready,” if something else were to happen, Oz said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

