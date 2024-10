KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says his ‘victory plan’ includes what is a big hurdle for the West:…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says his ‘victory plan’ includes what is a big hurdle for the West: NATO membership.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.