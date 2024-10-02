Portuguese firefighters protest outside parliament over labor conditions

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament on Wednesday. Wearing…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament on Wednesday.

Wearing full firefighting gear, the protestors occupied the steps leading to the Assembleia da Republica.

A line of police linked arms in front of them as the firefighters opened smoke canisters, lit flares and sounded sirens. One held up a sign saying “Shame.”

The protest was organized by a national firefighting union to demand better pay and working hours.

The European nation’s firefighters battled extensive wildfires last month.

