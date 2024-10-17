Bus carrying Japanese tourists crashes in Turkey. 22 people are injured

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkey…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkey on Thursday, injuring 22 people on board, the state-run news agency reported.

The accident occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The injured passengers, including one who was in life-threatening condition, were taken to hospitals in Afyonkarahisar, the agency said.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.