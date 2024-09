UN General Assembly widely supports a Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end its occupation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly strongly supported a nonbinding Palestinian resolution Wednesday demanding that Israel end its…

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly strongly supported a nonbinding Palestinian resolution Wednesday demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 124-14, with 43 abstentions. Among those in opposition was the United States, Israel’s closest ally.

The resolution was adopted as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza approaches its first anniversary and as violence in the West Bank reaches new highs. Troubled efforts to broker a cease-fire deal in Gaza are pressing ahead, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting fellow mediators Wednesday in Egypt, even as attacks elsewhere in the region raise fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, called the vote a turning point “in our struggle for freedom and justice.”

“It sends a clear message that Israel’s occupation must end as soon as possible and that the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination must be realized,” he said.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, slammed the vote as “a shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic terrorism.”

“Instead of marking the anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” Danon said.

The U.S. mission to the U.N. called the resolution “one-sided,” pointing to its failure to recognize that Hamas, “a terrorist organization,” still exerts power in Gaza and to state that Israel has a right to defend itself from acts of terrorism.

“This resolution will not bring about tangible progress for Palestinians,” the U.S. said. “In fact, it could both complicate efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and impede reinvigorating steps toward a two-state solution, while ignoring Israel’s very real security concerns.”

While the resolution is not legally binding, the extent of its support reflects world opinion. There are no vetoes in the General Assembly, unlike in the 15-member Security Council.

The resolution also demands the withdrawal of all Israeli forces and the evacuation of settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories “without delay.” And it urges countries to impose sanctions on those responsible for maintaining Israel’s presence in the territories and halt arms exports to Israel if they’re suspected of being used there.

In addition, the resolution calls for Israel to pay reparations to Palestinians for the damage caused by its occupation and urges countries to take steps to prevent trade or investments that maintain Israel’s presence in the territories.

It comes in response to a ruling by the top United Nations court in July that said Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end. The court’s opinion also is not legally binding.

In the sweeping condemnation of Israel’s rule over the lands it captured during the 1967 war, the International Court of Justice said Israel had no right to sovereignty over the territories and was violating international laws against acquiring the lands by force.

The General Assembly’s consideration of the resolution began Tuesday with Mansour stressing that any country that thinks the Palestinian people “will accept a life of servitude” — or that claims peace is possible without a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — is “not being realistic.”

The solution remains an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, he said.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also urged Israel to heed the call to end its occupation.

The resolution asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to submit a report to the General Assembly within three months on putting the resolution in place, “including any actions taken by Israel, other states and international organizations, including the United Nations.”

“We fully abide by the decisions of the International Court of Justice,” Guterres told reporters. “I will implement any decision of the General Assembly in that regard.”

Mansour said most likely Israel won’t pay attention to the resolution and that the Palestinians will then follow up with a stronger one.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.