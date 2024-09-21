‘Terrifying’ twister damages homes and trees in English town but causes no casualties

LONDON (AP) — A rare tornado touched down in England, toppling trees, tearing off roof tiles and terrifying residents. Nobody…

LONDON (AP) — A rare tornado touched down in England, toppling trees, tearing off roof tiles and terrifying residents.

Nobody was injured by the twister that struck Aldershot, a town about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of London, at midday Friday as thunder and rain pounded down.

“The trees in the back garden were bent over and it was freaking us out,” local resident Louise Le Poidevin said. “Everything was lifted off the ground, the leaves were in a big spiral going round. I thought the doors and windows would come in, the noise was terrifying, then a gazebo came flying over.”

“Then as soon as it started, 30, 40, 50 seconds later, it had gone,” she said.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organization, a private research group, said the tornado traveled 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) and had a preliminary rating as light or mild.

Authorities said the winds damaged several homes and trees.

