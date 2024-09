BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Official report says Argentina’s poverty rate has spiked to 53% in first six months of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Official report says Argentina’s poverty rate has spiked to 53% in first six months of austerity under President Milei.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.