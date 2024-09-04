British hiker found dead after a flood on the Spanish island of Mallorca

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A British woman has been found dead while emergency services search for a man of the…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A British woman has been found dead while emergency services search for a man of the same nationality after both were apparently swept away in a flash flood while hiking on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, Spanish police said Wednesday.

Spain’s Civil Guard said that both people were taking a trail that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit on Tuesday.

The police initially issued the erroneous information that they had found the corpse of the man and were searching for the woman. They later corrected themselves and said it was the woman who had been found dead on Wednesday.

Firefighters collaborated with police in the search.

More inclement weather was forecast for the island and parts of Spain’s mainland. The Balearic Islands and a large swath of Spain’s eastern coast was under alert for strong winds and heavy rains.

More thunderstorms over Barcelona forced the organizers of the America’s Cup sailing event to postpone racing. That decision came after lightning struck near a yacht on Tuesday, forcing a race to be abandoned.

This story has been corrected with police fixing their original report on the sex of the hiker who was found dead. The hiker who died was a woman, not a man.

