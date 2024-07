TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian leads in initial results from Iran’s presidential election, state TV reports.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian leads in initial results from Iran’s presidential election, state TV reports.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.