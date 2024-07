BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Viktor Orbán is in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his first visit…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Viktor Orbán is in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his first visit since war began.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.