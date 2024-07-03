Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Voters will deliver judgment on Conservative government in UK national election

The Associated Press

July 3, 2024, 9:04 AM

LONDON (AP) — Voters in the United Kingdom will cast ballots in a national election on Thursday, passing judgment on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s 20 months in office — and the four Conservative prime ministers before him. Polls, commentators and politicians all suggest that the left-of-center opposition Labour Party has a strong lead over the Conservatives, who have been in power for 14 years.

Election 2024 | World News
