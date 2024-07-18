STORY REMOVED: AS–China-Thailand-Escape

BANGKOK (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its July 27, 2023, story about purported bomb threats allegedly aimed to…

BANGKOK (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its July 27, 2023, story about purported bomb threats allegedly aimed to implicate a Chinese family seeking visas to the Netherlands and who then wound up in immigration detention in Thailand instead. Documents shown to AP in 2023 that referred to bomb threats have been disavowed by the Dutch government and appear to have been forged. The AP cannot verify that the family’s account of what happened to them is true.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.