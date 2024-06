SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yonhap news agency says 20 dead bodies have been discovered at a burned factory near…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yonhap news agency says 20 dead bodies have been discovered at a burned factory near South Korea’s capital.

