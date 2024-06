CARENTAN-LES-MARAIS, France (AP) — World War II-era planes drop parachutists over Normandy, heralding a week of commemorations for 80th D-Day…

Listen now to WTOP News

CARENTAN-LES-MARAIS, France (AP) — World War II-era planes drop parachutists over Normandy, heralding a week of commemorations for 80th D-Day anniversary.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.