DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Secretary of State Blinken says some of Hamas’ proposed changes to a cease-fire…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Secretary of State Blinken says some of Hamas’ proposed changes to a cease-fire deal are workable and some are not.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.