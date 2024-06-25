Live Radio
UN tells Israel it will suspend aid operations across Gaza without improved safety, UN officials say

The Associated Press

June 25, 2024, 11:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.N. officials have told Israel they will suspend aid operations across Gaza unless urgent steps are taken to better protect humanitarian workers, two U.N. officials say.

A U.N. letter sent to senior Israeli officials this month said Israel must provide U.N. workers with direct communication with Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza, among other steps, the officials said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations with Israeli officials. The U.N. officials say there has been no final decision on suspending operations across Gaza and that talks with Israelis were ongoing.

The U.N. World Food Program has already suspended aid delivery from a U.S.-built pier in Gaza over security concerns.

Israeli military officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

