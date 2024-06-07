The Danish prime minister is assaulted on a Copenhagen square, media reports say

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man on a square in the capital…

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen, the state news agency Ritzau reported on Friday.

Danish media said the attacker has been arrested.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or if Frederiksen was hurt in any way. The prime minister’s office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was “shocked” by the incident.

The reports gave no further details and it’s unclear in what context the assault occurred and if it was in relation to a political event.

