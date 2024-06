MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Jordan says 14 Jordanian pilgrims have died from sunstroke during the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage in…

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Jordan says 14 Jordanian pilgrims have died from sunstroke during the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

