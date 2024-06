DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — British military says bulk carrier Tutor sinks after attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels believed…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — British military says bulk carrier Tutor sinks after attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels believed to have killed 1 on board.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.