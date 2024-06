PARIS (AP) — Biden apologizes for the monthslong holdup in approving weapons for Ukraine and tells Zelenskyy ‘we’re still in.’

PARIS (AP) — Biden apologizes for the monthslong holdup in approving weapons for Ukraine and tells Zelenskyy ‘we’re still in.’

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.