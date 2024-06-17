Live Radio
Home » World News » An ammunition blast in…

An ammunition blast in a Czech military area kills 1 service member, injures 8 other people

The Associated Press

June 17, 2024, 10:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — An ammunition explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic killed one service member and injured eight other people, including one civilian, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The accident took place in Libava, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Prague, as ammunition technicians were being trained, the ministry said.

Those injured were transported to hospitals in the city of Olomouc, it said.

Military police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up