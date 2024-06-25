A Chinese lunar probe returns to Earth with the world’s first samples from the far side of the moon

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Chang’e 6 probe returned on Earth on Tuesday with rock and soil samples from the little-explored…

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Chang’e 6 probe returned on Earth on Tuesday with rock and soil samples from the little-explored far side of the moon in a global first.

The probe landed in northern China on Tuesday afternoon.

Chinese scientists anticipate the returned samples will include 2.5-million year old volcanic rock and other material that scientists hope will answer questions about geographic differences on the moon’s two sides.

