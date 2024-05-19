Live Radio
Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman has a lung infection and will take antibiotics, doctors say

The Associated Press

May 19, 2024, 9:31 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman has been diagnosed with a lung infection and will undergo treatment with antibiotics after falling ill with a fever and joint pain, state media reported early Monday.

King Salman underwent medical examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

“It was found that there was a lung infection, and the medical team decided that he — may God protect him — should undergo a treatment program consisting of antibiotics until the infection goes away,” the report said.

It did not elaborate.

In April, the monarch entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged.

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He has since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to be the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.

