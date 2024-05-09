Passengers and crew safely evacuated after Boeing 737 plane’s tire burst during landing in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A total of 190 people were safely evacuated from a plane in Turkey on Thursday after…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A total of 190 people were safely evacuated from a plane in Turkey on Thursday after one of its tires burst during landing at a southern airport, Turkey’s transportation ministry said. No one was hurt.

The Boeing 737-800, belonging to Turkey-based Corendon Airlines, stopped safely on the runway after landing at Gazipasa airport near the Mediterranean coastal town of Alanya, the company said. The plane, which carried 184 passengers and six crew members, was on a flight from Cologne, Germany.

Corendon Airlines denied Turkish media reports that the aircraft had landed on its nose. Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry reported damage to the plane’s front gear but did not provide details.

The runway was not damaged but flights were diverted to the nearby Antalya airport while the aircraft was being removed.

It was the second incident at a Turkish airport in as many days.

On Wednesday a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx Express made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed. No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.