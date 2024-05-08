Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in twin raids in volatile northwest near Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces killed six militants in twin raids Wednesday targeting their hideouts in the country’s…

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces killed six militants in twin raids Wednesday targeting their hideouts in the country’s volatile northwest region bordering Afghanistan, the military said.

Five militants were killed in the first raid in Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. It did not provide further details about the slain insurgents, and only said the men were behind various previous attacks on the security forces.

Another militant was killed in the second raid in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the North Waziristan district in the northwest.

The statement did not provide any further details about the identity of the slain men.

Such operations often target the Pakistani Taliban, which has been emboldened by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in 2021. Known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, it is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.

