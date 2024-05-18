Pakistan asks its nationals studying in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after mobs attacked foreigners

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan asked its nationals in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after mobs attacked foreigners in the capital Friday…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan asked its nationals in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after mobs attacked foreigners in the capital Friday night over some unknown dispute with migrants, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday. It also repatriated 140 Pakistani students from Bishkek after the violence.

A special flight bringing the Pakistani students home from Kyrgyzstan landed at an airport on Saturday in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, the Interior Ministry said.

Pakistan plans to use more such flights to bring back all those who want to leave Bishkek following the violence in the central Asian country, the ministry added.

According to local media, the violence began last week following a clash between Kyrgyz people and foreigners in the city.

Earlier, Pakistan said its embassy in Bishkek was in contact with the Kyrgyz government to ensure the safety and security of its nationals. Some of the injured Pakistani students were treated at a local hospital in Bishkek, it said.

On Saturday, Pakistan summoned a Kyrgyz diplomat to lodge a protest over the alleged attacks on its nationals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his concern over the violence and said he was immediately sending a senior Cabinet minister to Bishkek to supervise efforts to ensure the wellbeing of Pakistan students.

Pakistani authorities say they are unable to confirm if any of their nationals died in the attacks.

Thousands of Pakistanis are studying or working in Kyrgyzstan.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.