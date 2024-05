DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television says helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi had a ‘hard landing,’ without…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television says helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi had a ‘hard landing,’ without elaborating.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.