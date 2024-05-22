Live Radio
Golden Ocean Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 22, 2024, 5:01 AM

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported profit of $65.4 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $246.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $196.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

