Fire at a residential building in Germany leaves 3 people dead and 2 with grave injuries

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 3:45 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a residential building in western Germany left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf and spread to the entrance and second floor, the fire service said in a statement. Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the fire service said. The cause of the fire was unclear, according to police.

